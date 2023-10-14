HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person has serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck on Memorial Parkway.

An HPD Spokesperson said officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a single-vehicle wreck on the access road of South Memorial Parkway near Governors Drive. According to the department, the vehicle left the roadway.

HPD said the driver appeared to have serious but not life-threatening injuries as a result of the wreck.

The department said no more information is available at this time as officers continue to investigate the crash.