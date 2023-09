HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Saturday.

HPD said officers responded to the scene of a stabbing in the 2900 block of Triana Blvd shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

A department spokesperson said one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD said the investigation into the incident is ongoing an no further information is available at this time.