HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night.

HPD said 58-year-old Joe George is being charged with assault in connection with the shooting. The department said he is being booked into the Madison County Jail.

HPD said officers responded to a shooting call on Mountain View Drive for a shooting call around 7:30 p.m.

The department said that one person was transported to the hospital by HEMSI with non-life-threatening injuries. The person appeared to have been shot according to HPD.

An HPD spokesperson said that investigators are speaking to a person of interest and believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.

HPD said no more information is available at this time as officers continue to investigate.