HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a shooting victim arrived at Crestwood Hospital on Monday afternoon, leading officers to locate a shooting scene near Hobbs Road.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers responded to Crestwood Hospital shortly before 4 p.m. after a shooting victim with minor injuries showed up in a personal vehicle.

HPD said officers were able to locate a shooting scene at Andromedea Road.

Officials believe this was an isolated incident. No further information is available at this time, as the investigation continues.