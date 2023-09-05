HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the wreck occurred at Winchester Road and Fortune Drive.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed he has been called to the scene.

All east and westbound lanes of Winchester Road at Fortune Drive are closed at this time and travelers are advised to use alternate routes.