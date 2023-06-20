HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A two-vehicle wreck involving a Huntsville Police officer Tuesday afternoon is causing traffic issues at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Kelly Cemetery Road.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), the wreck occurred at 3 p.m. and currently, everyone involved is being evaluated at the scene.

HPD said the wreck has shut down Eastbound MLK Highway at Kelly Cemetery Road, and Kelly Cemetery Road in both directions at MLK.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area while authorities try to clear the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story.