HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville Police officer was injured during a call Monday night.

HPD confirms officers were called to Noble Drive to check on a man who was acting erratically. Police said when they made contact, Eric Snead, 44, charged toward an HPD officer and the officer was injured.

Authorities said the officer received minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

Huntsville Police charged Snead with assault. Snead was booked into the Madison County Jail and released on a $2,500 bond.