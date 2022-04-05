HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville Police Officer is expected to be ok after an injury on the job on Monday.

HPD confirmed officers were called to Penny Street around 1:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a child.

When officers spoke with the father of the child, Emmanuel Santos Canedo, 32, he allegedly began to resist being detained and injured the officer.

Canedo is charged with second-degree assault and was taken to the Madison County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.