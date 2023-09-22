HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has confirmed an officer involved in a fatal shooting last week has been cleared to return to duty.

“After a preliminary review of the case, the district attorney’s office agreed the officer could return to duty,” The department said.

That comes after the shooting had been under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) since Sept. 14.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers responded to a call at 6:07 p.m. on Monroe Street. A News 19 reporter heard shots fired outside near Monroe Street just before 6:14 p.m.

Upon arrival, The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said officers with HPD encountered Sterling Keyon Arnold, 43, who was in possession of a handgun. During the incident, Arnold was shot and later pronounced dead, according to ALEA.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said the person, later identified as Arnold, was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

HPD and ALEA both confirmed no officers were injured in that shooting.