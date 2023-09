HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) —The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says no one was injured after a shots-fired call led to a heavy police presence on Whitestone Drive Friday.

According to an HPD spokesperson, officers responded to a call saying gunshots had been fired on Whitestone Drive around 6 p.m. Friday.

The department said no one was injured during the incident. HPD said a few people have been detained on the scene while investigators work to determine what happened.