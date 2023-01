HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the victim of the shooting on Newson Road Friday night has passed away.

HPD said the victim, who has not yet been identified, passed away in the hospital Saturday morning.

The department said Friday that the victim was transported to the hospital after a shooting call in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Officers responded to the call at 5:30 p.m.

HPD said that the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.