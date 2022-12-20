HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a man was critically injured after he shot himself when the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officers tried to serve an alias warrant on Tuesday.

HPD spokesperson Sgt. Rosalind White told News 19 that the man failed to appear in court for murder and robbery charges, which led to the alias warrant.

Officers arrived at the 600-block of Dawson Avenue and tried to take him into custody around 12 p.m. When officers tried to make contact, the man allegedly shot himself.

No officers were involved in the shooting, according to Sgt. White.

Sgt. White says the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and remains in critical condition as of 2:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies are on the scene investigating and News 19 will continue to update this story as more information is released.