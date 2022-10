Authorities say they are investigating a murder that happened over the weekend in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say they are investigating a murder that happened over the weekend in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police confirmed a woman was found dead inside of a home. Authorities said the incident initially appears to be domestic-related.

HPD officers responded to a home on Boardman Street around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators are searching for the spouse for questioning.