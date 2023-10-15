HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a 78-year-old woman reported missing Saturday has been found safe, but her nephew reported missing with her has passed away.

According to HPD, Rose Lacy, 78, and her nephew Antonio Kimbrough, 55, were reported missing on Saturday. Lacy’s family told News 19 that she was picked up by Kimbrough after a doctor’s appointment, but they had been unable to contact them since.

An HPD Spokesperson said both had been located by officers Sunday night, Lacy safe and Kimbrough dead from what appeared to be natural causes. The department said that no foul play is expected at this time.

HPD said Lacy was checked out by HEMSI and that Lacy had been unable to ask for help due to a medical issue.

The Department said no further information is available at this time.