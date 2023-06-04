HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man sought after a deadly wreck Saturday morning.

HPD said Joshua Taylor Payne, 30, turned himself in at the public safety complex Sunday afternoon.

The department said he is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a death or serious injury in connection with a seven-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. More charges are expected according to HPD

Authorities said that one person died and five others were injured in that wreck. HPD identified 57-year-old Jackie Jones as the person who lost their life in the wreck, Jones was riding a motorcycle at the time.