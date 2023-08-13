HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man has been arrested after he was shot while robbing a home early Sunday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

HPD said officers responded to a home burglary call on Hewitt Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday before being called to regarding a gunshot wound victim at 4000 University Drive.

Authorities said investigators determined that Troy Shawntell Fletcher, 42, was burglarizing a home when he was shot.

Fletcher is charged with domestic violence-burglary due to his relationship with the burglary victim, according to HPD.

HPD said Fletcher was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds and will be booked in the Madison County Jail on the charge once he is released from the hospital.