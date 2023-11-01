HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a 31-year-old man has been arrested after he punched and attempted to choke a police officer.

Charles Moore, 31, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.

According to HPD, an officer attempted to make contact with a theft suspect in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Memorial Parkway around 2:45 p.m.

The suspect, later identified as Moore attempted to run from the officer on foot. “The officer was able to catch up to Moore and attempted to detain him when Moore punched and attempted to choke the officer,” HPD said.

HPD said the officer was evaluated on scene by medical personnel, and their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Moore was transported and booked into the Madison County Jail.