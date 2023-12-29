HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was arrested on Thursday night after evading police and crashing into a utility pole, Huntsville Police Department said.

A spokesperson with HPD told News 19 that officers had attempted to pull the driver, Jon Evans, 48, over on Pratt Avenue, but he failed to stop.

Evans was eventually stopped and taken into custody in the area of California Street and Wells Avenue after hitting a police vehicle and a utility pole, HPD added.

He was charged with attempting to elude a police officer and driving under the influence (other substance). Evans is being held at the Madison County Jail.