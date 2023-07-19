HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers are working to find ‘individuals’ who took off on foot after police heard shots.

According to HPD, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of I-565 and Triana Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. and when they arrived in the area, they heard shots.

HPD said officers attempted to make contact with the individuals involved, and those people took off on foot.

No one is injured, authorities say, but HPD officers are still working to locate the individuals.