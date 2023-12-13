HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are looking for a capital murder suspect in connection to an overnight shooting Monday on Fairview Farm Way and have identified the person killed.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), a shooting that took place around 2 A.M., at the Brookhaven Apartments on Fairview Farm Way. Jacobley Moore, 31, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

HPD has obtained a capital murder warrant for the arrest of Travis Santell Blackburn, 42, and are looking for information on his whereabouts.

Blackburn is reportedly known to drive a 2002 dark green Cadillac Escalade with Alabama plate 47AT5C4. HPD advises anyone who sees the vehicle to not approach it but call dispatch at 256-722-7100.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to contact HPD Investigator Putman at 256-427-5466.