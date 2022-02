HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is dead after an incident in north Huntsville Saturday morning.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to the 4200-block of Myrtlewood Drive at 11:22 a.m. One person was killed in the incident. Two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was taken into custody and was being interviewed by investigators.