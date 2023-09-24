HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says officers responded Sunday after a shots fired call near Pulaski Pike.

According to an HPD Spokesperson, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Pulaski Pike and Carmicheal Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

The department said that no one was injured during the incident.

A News 19 crew on the scene also reported a heavy police presence on nearby Niblick Avenue.

HPD said it will provide updates on the situation as they become available.