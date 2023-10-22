HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a shooting call on North Memorial Parkway.

An HPD spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of North Memorial Parkway shortly after 1 p.m.

News 19 crews on the scene were able to confirm the presence of a dead body covered by a tarp in the Krystal’s parking lot on North Memorial Parkway. The crew also witnessed a heavy police presence on the scene.

The department said the investigation is ongoing at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.