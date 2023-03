HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said it is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting near Memorial Parkway.

HPD said officers responded to a shooting call near Memorial Parkway and Industrial Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The department said HEMSI transported one person to the hospital from the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD said no further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.