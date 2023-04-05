HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An injured Huntsville police officer is recovering at Huntsville Hospital after a shooting that left another officer dead.

Huntsville Police Department (HPD) gave an update on Officer Albert Morin’s condition on Wednesday saying he is up and walking and talking about wanting to exercise.

HPD officials said Officer Morin told them he “can’t wait to get back to work.”

Officer Morin was critically injured after he was shot while responding to a shots-fired call at the Governors House Apartments on March 28.

Fellow Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby died after being shot during the same call where Morin was injured.

HPD said condolences can be sent to the Crumby family and get-well cards can be sent to Officer Morin c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085 Huntsville, AL 35804.

Private funds have also been established through Redstone Federal Credit Union to support both officers’ families.