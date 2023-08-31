HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says an Indiana man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a robbery and deadly shooting Monday night.

HPD said Damon Andrew Blinks, 28 of Greencastle, Indiana has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting that happened in the 300 block of Quality Circle around 10:40 p.m. Monday.

According to the department, officers responded to the area on Tuesday around 7 a.m. and found Devin Tyler McDonald, 23, lying in the parking lot unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An HPD spokesperson said Major Crimes investigators believe Binks fled to Indiana in McDonald’s vehicle following the shooting. The department said he was taken into custody by authorities in Indiana on Wednesday and McDonald’s vehicle was recovered in Blinks’ possession.

“HPD would like to thank the Carmel Police Department in Indiana for their assistance with safely apprehending Blinks,” HPD said in a statement. “He is facing additional charges from their department.”

HPD said Blinks will be extradited back to Huntsville at a later date and booked in the Madison County Jail on the capital murder charge.

According to jail records from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana, Blinks is charged with theft: possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a handgun in Indiana.