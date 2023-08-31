HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has identified a 69-year-old man who died after a wreck at Governors Drive and Clinton Avenue Wednesday.

HPD has identified the man as Robert Early Brazelton, 69, of Huntsville. Brazelton was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the wreck and was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries where, according to the department, he succumbed to his injuries.

The wreck originally occurred t the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Governors Drive around 12 p.m. according to HPD.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster initially told News 19 that two people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One person was in critical condition after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ and another person had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Webster.

HPD said Wednesday around 2 p.m. that the person in critical condition died at the hospital but did not immediately release the identification.