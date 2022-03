HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — All lanes of I-565 are now open after a vehicle fire closed several lanes on Sunday afternoon, according to Huntsville Police.

Officials say the road was down to one lane west of Research Park. The lanes reopened around 6:15 p.m.

A spokesperson with Huntsville Police said no one was injured in the blaze. There was no information available for what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.