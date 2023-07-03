HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department is looking for potential recruits this coming weekend.

“We typically have two academies a year,” said HPD recruiter Kevin Becatti. “We want to get as many qualified applicants into those academies as we can.”

On Saturday, July 8 at the Huntsville Aquatics Center, HPD will host a practice physical fitness test. Starting at 8 a.m., participants will run through a series of courses that will test endurance, speed and strength.

All police officer applicants must pass the PT Test as part of the hiring process.

“There’s not a sign-up. We do want it to be interested applicants or anybody that has a passion for law enforcement that might want to do the job. But as long as you’re over 20 years old you can come out and try the test,” said Becatti.

July 15th will begin the official physical fitness tests. You can learn more about the application process and specifics on the course here.