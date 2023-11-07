HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re driving near MidCity on Wednesday, you may see a large presence of police and emergency medical services – but don’t be alarmed.

The Huntsville Police Department is hosting a multi-agency, large-scale training exercise in the area surrounding the Orion Amphitheater. The training starts at 6 a.m. and should last til around 2 p.m.

The exercise will involve several agencies in addition to HPD including the the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad, and HEMSI.

“In the interest of safeguarding emergency response protocols, a law enforcement perimeter will be established outside the training zone,” the department stated.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area until after the exercise is over.