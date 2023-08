HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department says a homicide investigation is ongoing after a body was found Tuesday morning.

HPD identified the victim as 23-year-old Devin Tyler McDonald.

According to a spokesperson with HPD, officers responded to a call about a body in the 300 block of Quality Circle around 7 a.m.

Authorities said McDonald was found in a parking lot in the area and was declared dead at the scene.