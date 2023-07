HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A teenager is in critical condition following an ‘accidental drowning’ on Wednesday afternoon.

According to HEMSI, agencies responded to a near drowning involving a teen call a little after 11:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Crestwood Drive.

The teen was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

The case is currently under investigation. A News 19 crew is on the scene to bring you updates as they come.