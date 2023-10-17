HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department has “no leads” in an ongoing arson investigation, according to investigator Jeremy Woods. He said they need the public’s help to solve it.

Woods told News 19 that they are investigating a fire that burned through an entire apartment building at the Reserve at Research Park off of Rime Village Dr. in Huntsville. The fire broke out on September 12, 2023.

Woods said they believe the fire was intentionally set. “There was nothing flammable there, something would have to have set that off,” he said.

According to Woods, the fire started from a pile of trash left in a breezeway of the building. He said a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the pile of trash on camera, but not the moment it was lit.

“You never see anybody walk up to it, never see anybody in that frame, other than the homeowners or the renters for that apartment coming in their door,” Woods said.

Unfortunately, there were no other cameras in the area or witnesses who have come forward.

“Right now, we don’t have any leads, you know nobody really saw anything,” Woods said.

He said a courtesy officer in the apartment complex did respond earlier that same day around 8 or 9 a.m., because of a suspicious call.

“One of the residents had made a complaint, about that looked like one of the residents was trying to set a fire but it never caught,” he said. “That officer didn’t see anything, they didn’t find anyone in the area.”

The building was a total loss after the fire, displacing dozens of people. One resident and a firefighter were injured that day, however, Woods said they are recovering.

Woods said they want new information to come to light to bring closure to the people who lived in the building who lost everything.

“We have families that lost property, lost their homes, while yes, they are being provided other units, that’s not their home,” he said.

Right now, the Huntsville Police Department wants anyone who may have information about the fire to call investigator Woods. His phone number is (256) 746-4136.

“We’re looking for anything that will help us develop a suspect or a suspect list so we can start talking to those individuals and solve this.”