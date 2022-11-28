HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A police chase involving the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) ended with a crash and two people arrested on Monday afternoon.

According to HPD, the chase began when officers received a call at 12:30 p.m. about a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting on Sunday night, Nov. 27.

Authorities say the chase started on Thornhill Road and ended on Greene Street and Clinton Avenue when the vehicle they were pursuing crashed.

Four people were taken into custody, but just two were arrested and charged.

Cherie Gamble, 20, was charged with attempting to flee and elude, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and multiple traffic violations. Matthew Cohn, 21, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.