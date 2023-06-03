HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is looking for a driver they say fled on foot after causing a seven-vehicle wreck that caused one death Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a seven-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say one person was killed and fiver others injured in the accident.

HPD identified Jackie Jones, 57, as the person who lost their life in the accident. Jones was riding a motorcycle. Five other people were transported by HESMI to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck fled the scene on foot and is not in custody at this time, according to HPD.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call HPD at 256-722-7100.