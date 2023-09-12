HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a driver who was involved in a chase was taken into custody after a single-vehicle wreck.

According to HPD, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle northbound on Memorial Parkway near Martin Road. When the driver did not stop, HPD said the officer pursued the vehicle. The officer reportedly terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.

Later, officers located the vehicle near Ivy Ave. and Drake Ave. in a single-vehicle wreck. HPD said the driver attempted to flee from the wreck on foot but was caught by officers.

HPD added that charges are expected in connection to this incident.