HPD donated school supplies to Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday, Huntsville City School officials visited the Huntsville Police Department’s West Precinct and collected the school supplies donated during the community-wide school supply drive. The school supply drive ran during July.

They wanted to thank the department for its generous donation.

“It was especially important this year to have that community partnership and support the children of our community, said HPD Community Relations Officer Sgt. Grady Thigpen. “The community has done an outstanding job, and we want to extend our appreciation.”

Superintendent Finley thanked HPD for its outreach efforts and the community for making the donations possible for students.

“Because of this donation, we know that our students will be prepared for the next level of learning,” HCS Superintendent Christie Finley said.

Items donated included book bags, pencils, paper, composition notebooks, and more.