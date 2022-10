One person was injured in an overnight shooting in North Huntsville, according to police.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a scene on Pulaski Pike Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Police, officers are “working a death investigation” in the area near Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

HPD says there is no additional information about the investigation at this time. News 19 will continue to update on this developing story.