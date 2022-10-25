HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A child reportedly burned by hot water was taken to the hospital on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Ayers Drive to the report of a child burned by hot water.
Police say the child was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.”
This is a developing story.
