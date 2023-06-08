HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A portion of Cecil Ashburn Drive is back open after a vehicle fire according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

HPD said Cecil Ashburn Drive at Donegal Drive was shut down in both directions due to a vehicle fire at 4:29 p.m. Thursday. The road was reopened by 6:08 p.m.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) said it received a call of a white Toyota on fire in the area Thursday afternoon.

HPD said the driver was able to exit the vehicle when it started smoking and no one was injured in the incident.

HFR is working to put out the fire and HPD is on the scene providing traffic control.