HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was taken into custody following a police chase that ended near Alabama A&M University on Tuesday.

Huntsville Police Department (HPD) told News 19 that the chase began in the area of Winchester Road.

During the chase, the driver bailed out of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a nearby home on Salem Drive, according to HPD.

The chase continued on foot and the suspect was taken into custody in the area of Chase Road and Wilkinson Drive.

