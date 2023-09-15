HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested in connection to a burglary at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartments on Friday morning.

HPD said Eric Dewayne McDaniel was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree burglary.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that officers responded to a burglary call at the apartment complex around 7 a.m.

News 19 crews on the scene said they saw multiple HPD cruisers and officers, along with SWAT.

HPD said a person of interest connected to the burglary call, now identified as McDaniel, was believed to be in an apartment when authorities were seen at the complex at around noon Friday. After an investigator obtained a search warrant, the suspect was found in the apartment and taken into custody.