HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning the public of likely delays on Saturday due to the Homecoming Parade at Alabama A&M University (AAMU).

HPD said it will be assisting AAMU’s Department of Public Safety with traffic control for the parade and football game on September 30.

The department said traffic delays are expected throughout the day on North Memorial Parkway, Winchester Road and Meridian Street near the university’s campus because of the festivities.

Parking along Memorial Parkway is prohibited for these events, HPD said. The department also recommended residents driving through the area use caution due to the heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic.