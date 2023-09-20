HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is asking for information on a possible arson at the apartments on Rime Village Drive on September 12.

Authorities responded to 6216 Rime Village Drive around 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 12 and found one building in flames, displacing dozens of residents.

Now, investigators believe that the fire may have been intentionally set.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 on the day of the fire that they transported one person to Huntsville Hospital and another person to Crestwood Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. One of those injured was a firefighter, and the other one was a citizen, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Stuckey.

HPD is asking anyone who was in the area that day and has information related to the case to contact Investigator Jeremy Woods at 256-746-4136.