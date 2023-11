OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says all is clear after a bomb threat at the Walmart in Owens Cross Road.

An HPD spokesperson said a bomb threat was called into the Walmart on Sutton Road Saturday night.

The department said the threat was unfounded and the store was allowed to resume regular operations.

HPD said officers were clearing out of the area around 7:50 p.m.