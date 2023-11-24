HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a portion of Highway 431 is back open after a wreck near Old Highway 431.

According to an email notification from HPD, the wreck occurred around 7:09 p.m. Friday night. The department said that all southbound lanes just south of Old Highway 431 were shut down while the wreck was cleared. Those lanes were reopened as of 7:58 p.m.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster confirmed the wreck took place but said no one was transported to the hospital from the scene.

HPD asked that residents use alternate routes while crews work to clear the accident.