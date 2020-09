HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was shot and taken to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Huntsville Police said they were called to the club around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

One person was critically injured in the shooting.

The head of security for Club 3208 told News 19 the club is cooperating with police.

Police said they currently have no suspects and asked anyone with information to contact Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.