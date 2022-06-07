HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) will host a public forum on the role of school and community resource officers next week.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the downtown branch of the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library.

The forum is the fifth in a series of nine public meetings HPCAC plans to hold in 2022. Each session includes a roundtable discussion between the public, police officers, and HPCAC members.

Next week’s meeting is entitled “Getting to Know Your Community & School Resource Officers.”

Currently, Huntsville Police have four community resource officers (CROs) at each precinct to serve as guides to homeowners and businesses on how to keep their community safe. Additionally, they serve as ombudsmen, counselors, mediators, public speakers, and problem solvers.

School resource officers (SRO) interact directly with Huntsville City Schools students. Their main task is to make children feel safe, forge trusting relationships with students, and mentor them.

For more information on HPCAC and other upcoming meetings, visit huntsvilleal.gov/hpcac.