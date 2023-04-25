HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — No ifs, ands, or ‘putts’ about it, there’s still a chance for you to embrace your inner *mini* Tiger Woods and play putt-putt around downtown Huntsville.

No matter what way you ‘slice’ it, the Downtown Open provides an interesting annual experience ‘fore’ anyone who is itching for the chance to play mini-golf outside of a normal course.

The Downtown Open is a “unique, urban” 18-hole course set up around downtown Huntsville sponsored by area businesses. The open takes place until April 30.

Putters and balls will be provided for anyone who wants to participate at BeeZr Gastropub, Humphrey’s Bar and Grill, and Honest Coffee Roasters during their respective hours of operation.

The 18 holes are all located at businesses around the downtown square. You can find the locations of all the holes on the map below:

The “19th hole” is BeeZr, where participants can stop after they flex their golf game for a downtown-inspired drink.