How to protect your home from tonight’s freeze at the last minute

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One plumbing expert wants to offer some extra wisdom to homeowners wanting to make sure tonight’s dip in temperature doesn’t burst their hoses, pipes, and wallet.

Keith Jackson, owner of Jackson Plumbing Heating & Cooling, said it’s not that difficult – you just have to be proactive and remember to cover up and disconnect outside.

“So many people, they forget,” Jackson said. “They just need to take a quick walk around the outside perimeter of their home. Look to make sure all their crawl space doors are closed, make sure all their crawl space vents are closed. And if there are any exposed pipes, make sure they cover them up…Styrofoam (if possible), and even old socks will do.”

Jackson added one problem not often thought about is if you have a bathroom at an edge of the house, you have to make sure it receives some heating as well; something like leaving the bathroom door open should help, he said.

Leaving faucets open with a slow stream of water is recommended for the nighttime as the temperature gets below 25 degrees, Jackson said.